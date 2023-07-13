YORK – Balloon Days hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, country club, Parks and Rec and the Holthus Convention Center is this weekend July 14 to July 16. The weekend celebration is filled with lots of summer activities for the community to enjoy.

The celebration showcases the collaboration between the departments involved. “We collaborate and support one another in so many of our programs and events,” said Madonna Mogul, the Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce. Also Balloon Days is to bring together the community and gain attraction to the downtown area.

The summer weekend event kicks off on Friday, July 14 with a beach party at the Family Aquatic Center. York Parks and Rec will host the event with a lineup of fun games, limbo, duck races and sprinklers for everyone to run and cool off in the hot summer heat. The beach party will run from 1-5 p.m.

To conclude the first night of Balloon Days a dive-in movie will be shown. Not to be mistaken with a drive-in movie. Here residents will be gathered in the zero depth zone of the pool to enjoy a screening of “Surf’s Up.” Residents will be accommodated with a free bag of popcorn and access to the concession during the movie. A membership or purchase of a day pass is required for the dive-in movie. The event starts at 9 p.m. and followed by the screening at 9:15 p.m.

The second day of Balloon Days starts with the highlight of the weekend, Sidewalk Sales. The event helps small businesses with an opportunity to showcase their products to the community and surrounding area. The ESI Camp Sale Day will also be present in the downtown area from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The Entrepreneurship Investigation Camp is a two week camp with classes and activities for students in middle school to help build their business.The Sidewalk Sales is also an outlet for those students to construct pop up tents to sell the products they choose. A great way for those students to gain real life experience in becoming an entrepreneur. Sidewalk Sales will be throughout York and start at 8 a.m.

Balloon Days’ most popular event, the Transportation Exploration, will also be on Saturday. Vehicles from the police department, fire department and other occupations will be stationary for kids to interact with. The exploration allows kids to climb in, honk the horn and pretend to drive the vehicle. The National Guard will make an appearance to showcase their equipment and allow kids to suit up in the gear that the Guard carries around. Kids will be given a free donut at Transportation Exploration. The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs till noon.

The City-Wide Water Fight will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday located at 6 and Nebraska Ave. The York Parks and Rec will supply throwers with 1,000 water balloons for the water fight. Only one change to this year’s balloon fight and that is there will be no fire truck. The reason for the change is issues with water restrictions from the city.

A food truck will be on 603 N Lincoln Ave from mid-morning to 2 p.m. Also, a balloon artist will be in the same location to make balloon animals for residents enjoying Sidewalk Sales. The artist will be there from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Ladies Golf Invite hosted by the York Country Club will start at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. All those events are on Saturday as well.

Soaring High is set to conclude the summer weekend fun. Residents will meet at Mincks Park from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday to take to the skys with kites. Parks and Rec will have kites for residents to use for the event.