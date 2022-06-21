Community rallies to support a child fighting heart defect

YORK -- During their 20th ultrasound, Andy and Sarah Griess of Sutton were made aware that their son, Conway Griess, was going to be born with a heart defect. Since then, the family has faced ongoing medical challenges, but they are hanging on to that little bit of hope with the support of family, friends and Andy’s co-workers from Black Hills Energy.

Conway was born at the Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha on December 13. He was born with a congenital heart defect called pulmonary atresia with ventricular septal defect (VSD). He was immediately transferred to Children’s Hospital; he was there for a 10-day stay.

Sarah said the original plan was for Conway to have open heart surgery within the first week he was born, but the doctors postponed it to take place four months later.

Sarah said, “After he was born, the doctors discovered he had MAPCAS (major aortopulmonary collateral arteries). He had five collaterals form because his pulmonary artery never formed correctly and the collaterals provided blood to his lungs. Since he had five of them, and they were pretty good size at birth, they allowed us to take him home to grow before having surgery.”

At that point, everything seemed like a dream to the Griess family. Andy and Sarah said they were both scared and unsure of the unknown.

“I was in disbelief,” said Andy. “You don’t hear things like that happen very often. You think to yourself ‘Maybe I’ll just wake up from this big dream.’”

While the surgeons were prepping for Conway’s first surgery, doctors found a separate defect in Conway’s trachea called Complete Tracheal Rings which caused airway issues. Doctors recommended that Conway have two surgeries done at the same time, but there are only a few hospitals that can do the job.

Sarah said, “Once they found out about the tracheal rings, our whole plans changed. The first few days in the hospital, they worked on getting Conway to eat more, so they inserted a tube while they called around to hospitals. In less than a week, we were given the idea to transfer to Stanford.”

Within a week of being admitted, the Griess family was given a notice from Stanford Children’s Hospital, saying the nurses were going to go on strike. The news put a halt on their traveling plans and Conway’s conditions worsened.

“When they officially went on strike, Conway's oxygen levels dropped significantly and his left lung collapsed,” Sarah said.

Conway’s lungs collapsed two more times after that. While in Omaha, Conway was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma. Before any more complications, the surgeons at Omaha Children’s Hospital went back to the drawing board to see where they could transfer Conway next.

They sent Conway’s medical records to Cincinnati, Ohio and Ann Arbor, Michigan. A hospital in Michigan then accepted Conway as a patient. Once Andy and Sarah filled out the paperwork, they were left heartbroken again when they found out it would be several weeks waiting on a bed to open.

“Every day, they would call back with their ICU bed status, and they just never had an ICU bed, so we never transferred there,” Sarah said. “After waiting for Michigan, a surgeon called from Omaha, and said the nursing strike was over at Stanford and they were accepting patients again.”

Andy said, “Two months living in the hospital is a long time and on top of that your stress level and anxiety level are super high. You want to be there for your kid, but you also need to take care of yourself. The worst part is knowing you can’t do much for them besides hold their hand and comfort them. You want to do more.”

Finally, on June 1, the Griess family traveled to California where Conway was able to have surgery, but the surgery was incomplete because his lungs were too weak to go through with the surgery. He’s now on a ventilator and is connected to an ECMO machine that helps support his heart and lungs.

Between taking care of Conway, making time for work and keeping in contact with their other two children, Owen and Lyla who are staying with their grandparents, the Griess family is taking all the help they can get.

Black Hills Energy’s Jeffrey Hohnholt said, “With all the travel, hotels, motels and food, it gets expensive. We’re doing what we can to support Andy, Sarah and the family.”

Black Hills Energy will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs at the York Farmers Market on Thursday and on June 30. Other ways people can help support is donating through the GoFundMe Page named “Conway Andrew” organized by a family friend, Kristina Meyers, and donating through the “Conway Griess Benefit” at the local Cornerstone Bank.