YORK – During the height of the pandemic, local leaders participated in weekly group briefings, via Zoom, in order to keep everyone up to date on changing information regarding COVID-19. Fortunately, the need for those weekly online meetings no longer exists but the group has kept up the practice on a monthly basis with the topics now being about the workings of different sectors of the community.

This past week, one of those briefings was held with a number of topics being addressed.

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew touched on how the legislative process, at the state level, is in full swing. “There are some bills out there that schools are opposed to and some we are very interested in seeing happen.

“And there are discussions about the teacher shortage in the state – and the teacher shortage is very real,” Bartholomew said. “For example, for one position at the York Elementary School, 7-10 years ago, we received 100 applicants. Last year, for one opening, we got 6-7. So there has been a dramatic decrease. There are currently some bills regarding alternative certification and others to help schools ‘grow their own.’ In York, we’ve been working toward that goal, having our teachers’ education academy for quite some time.”

He noted the district is excited about the hiring of a new high school principal and said they continue to avidly look for a 7-12 math teacher.

York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich also touched on hiring issues, which exist in the medical sector as well. He said they have between 25 and 35 open positions right now – with a current total workforce of about 485. “Mitch (Bartholomew)knows the challenge. Staffing hits the heart and soul of what we do. The core of our challenges are staffing-related. We are also advocating for higher reimbursement levels” to cover the higher costs of staffing.

He also noted the YGHCS long-term care project “is moving along,” which will include a major renovation at the Hearthstone and the addition of more resident rooms. He said they are waiting for the estimated costs, “and then we will go for board approval. There will be more public information coming out about the project, in the public, in the next month or so. Willowbrook will also be part of that project, with additional rooms there also. Construction could start in late spring, early summer.”

Mayor Barry Redfern talked briefly on several topics, including that he wanted to thank the city’s police and fire/rescue personnel for their response and work dealing with this week’s unfortunate homicide situation in York.

“On a better note, the Blackburn Bridge construction will start soon,” the mayor said. “That bridge needs to be replaced and we’ve talked about this for a number of years. We saved some money back for the project and then included the rest as part of our ongoing bond project. When the project is done, the bridge will include a walkway area for pedestrians, as well. We will also have a lot of road work happening in town, as well as some tree work, so this will be a busy year.”