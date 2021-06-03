 Skip to main content
Community center work continues, structural issues found
Community Center

A crane from Scott-Hourigan is used to lift pool infrastructure equipment up to the roof of the York Community Center this week. The equipment is referred to as a pool pack, which will provide much-needed air circulation in the pool room.

 News-Times/Steve Moseley

YORK – Renovation, restoration and repair work continues at the York Community Center and the work is expected to stretch into the fall.

The community center project is tied into the major project that also included major work at the city auditorium.

This week, the “pool pack” was lifted to the top of the community center with a crane. Michaela Stuhr, recreation coordinator for the city’s parks and recreation department, said the pool pack “will provide the much needed air circulation in the pool room.”

The contract for the work was signed at $5 million (for both facilities) but the end price tag will likely be higher as extra issues were found at the auditorium along the way and additional problems have been found at the community as work has been underway.

York City Administrator Sue Crawford explained, “We have had some surprises as we have gotten into the renovation. The building was one of the first buildings of that size with air conditioning and one of the first buildings with an indoor pool. That was great for the City of York at the time. However, we are now seeing some consequences of the fact that the building was built without protections that we now know need to be in place, like insulation on duct works. Unfortunately there is structural damage that we’re having to assess and address that we didn’t expect. We’re still in the process of identifying the extent of the structural repair that will be needed.”

York’s community center was opened on Dec. 19, 1967. Historical accounts say the cost of the facility was $500,000. The project was largely accomplished by two large donations – those made by Anna Bemis Palmer and E.A. Levitt.

