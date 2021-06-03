Community center work continues, structural issues found

The contract for the work was signed at $5 million (for both facilities) but the end price tag will likely be higher as extra issues were found at the auditorium along the way and additional problems have been found at the community as work has been underway.

York City Administrator Sue Crawford explained, “We have had some surprises as we have gotten into the renovation. The building was one of the first buildings of that size with air conditioning and one of the first buildings with an indoor pool. That was great for the City of York at the time. However, we are now seeing some consequences of the fact that the building was built without protections that we now know need to be in place, like insulation on duct works. Unfortunately there is structural damage that we’re having to assess and address that we didn’t expect. We’re still in the process of identifying the extent of the structural repair that will be needed.”