Community center to close from end of February to start of August

YORK – Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation, has issued a press release regarding the upcoming community center renovation project that is scheduled to begin in 2021 – and will result in the facility’s closure during that work period.
The renovation project will include asbestos removal throughout the building, new HVAC system, fire sprinklers, second basketball court exit and new filtration, circulation and plumbing for the swimming pool.
“Due to these improvements, the museum is currently closed to the public and will be until further notice in preparation of asbestos removal which is scheduled to begin Feb. 1. The community center will be closed Feb. 26 until “tentatively” Aug. 1. All members must remove personal belongings from the building including lockers prior to Feb. 26 in order for us to get ready for the renovations. Any items left after Feb. 26 will be disposed of,” Folts said.
“Starting immediately, the community center will only be offering daily admissions, coupon books or 1-month memberships until Feb. 25. Our annual membership sale will be modified to monthly youth/senior and adult and family memberships only at a price of $19.20, $24 and $48 respectively. The sale is for the month of January and any membership purchased will include the month of February for free. It’s a great BOGO opportunity,” Folts said. “Along with that, all current memberships will be credited days that we are closed and we will be offering a membership sale as soon as the renovation project is completed.
“We know health and fitness is a very important aspect of each of your lifestyles and encourage you to continue achieving your goals while we are closed. There are three other gyms in town for you to visit during our closure, but please return to us once we are ready to open: Fitness Worx, Wellness Center and RPE Strength and Fitness.
“We are considering this, ‘short-term pain for long-term gains’ as we know this is not ideal for our membership or community. But, the upgrades and improvements for the community center are overdue and once finished will leave us a better, safer building for everyone,” Folts continued. “We will be emailing progress updates to our newsletter list along with posting updates on our social media sites and website. If you would like to be included on our email list, please email Michaela at mstuhr@cityofyork.net.
“York Parks and Recreation and the York Community Center appreciates your patience and understanding during this renovation progress. We wish each of you a safe and healthy holiday season and Happy New Year,” Folts concluded.