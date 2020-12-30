Community center to close from end of February to start of August

YORK – Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation, has issued a press release regarding the upcoming community center renovation project that is scheduled to begin in 2021 – and will result in the facility’s closure during that work period.

The renovation project will include asbestos removal throughout the building, new HVAC system, fire sprinklers, second basketball court exit and new filtration, circulation and plumbing for the swimming pool.

“Due to these improvements, the museum is currently closed to the public and will be until further notice in preparation of asbestos removal which is scheduled to begin Feb. 1. The community center will be closed Feb. 26 until “tentatively” Aug. 1. All members must remove personal belongings from the building including lockers prior to Feb. 26 in order for us to get ready for the renovations. Any items left after Feb. 26 will be disposed of,” Folts said.

