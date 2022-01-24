Community center scheduled to reopen in March

YORK – “I’m here with good news!” York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts exclaimed as she addressed the York City Council this past week.
The good news is that the re-opening of the community center is just around the corner with a goal of March.
“The cleaners finished up last Monday and the carpet and flooring is to be delivered tomorrow,” Folts said. “The flooring for the main floor will be installed next week. Then, the week of Feb. 7, the pool will be filled and the boiler will be started. The basement flooring is supposed to be shipped to Omaha on Jan. 31, this will be delivered with the intent for installation the week of Feb. 14. We will do punch lists and the fire alarms have to be approved by the state. Then we will have the fire marshal come in to do the final walk through. The final pool inspection will be done – and then we will have a grant reopening!”
This project has been underway for an entire year. It has been a massive renovation/repair project which became even more so when serious structural issues were found with the building. Those have all been fixed and the historically problematic HVAC systems/situations have all been remedied.
Folts also wanted to discuss the issue of memberships and the creation of some new rental packages, now that the community center will be even more inviting to the public.
“All active memberships were frozen on Feb. 26, 2021,” Folts explained. “Once the community center reopens, those memberships will unfreeze and resume. As an appreciation to our loyal members, the community center is offering a loyalty membership to all of those members to fulfill the 2022 year. Therefore, all active memberships at the time the community center closed will have the remainder of 2022 added to their existing membership.”
She also noted there will be a membership drive when the community center reopens – with a discount offered to all those who are not already members.
She said these membership ideas were all discussed with the city’s parks and recreation board.
“We also want to add to the party package,” Folts said, referring to special rental options for the public.
She explained the “birthday party” rental option which would be $100 for two hours during normal community center hours. This would include group access to the new “party room,” “Fun City” (see future story in the YNT for all the details of these amazing new spaces in the community center), pool and gym.
She also suggested a full-facility rental for $300 which would provide access for two hours after normal community center hours. Prior to this change, she said the cost was $100 an hour plus $15 an hour for a lifeguard and $15 an hour for a building supervisor – “this update just simplifies the rental agreement,” Folts said.