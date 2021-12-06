Community center might open on Feb. 1

YORK – While no date has been set in stone, there is a goal date of Feb. 1 for the reopening of the York Community Center.
Brent Jackson addressed the city council this past week, in order to give an update on the progress and provide some idea as to when this big project might be completed.
“The best news is that there is no bad news,” Jackson told the council.
That’s a lot better scenario than last summer when they were informed serious structural problems were found during the already-large repair and renovation project. That additional work was then also delayed by supply chain issues and lack of building materials.
“But now, we are at the end of the tunnel,” Jackson said. “As far as our schedule, we expect to be done by the end of the year. There will be punch list items and we have reserved the month of January for inspections. We are looking to putting in ceilings soon. We are hoping that by Feb. 1, we are hoping the community center can be opened to the public.”
He also said there would be no more cost over-runs.
“Well, this is what we have been looking for, a public update and for the public to know when this will be done and they can go back to enjoying their community center,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
This was a “sister project” to the major renovation/repair work that was done at the auditorium. Once the auditorium work was completed, work began on the community center.
Many of the issues at the community center stemmed from old technology and a HVAC system that couldn’t handle the stresses on a building with a large interior swimming pool.