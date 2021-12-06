Community center might open on Feb. 1

YORK – While no date has been set in stone, there is a goal date of Feb. 1 for the reopening of the York Community Center.

Brent Jackson addressed the city council this past week, in order to give an update on the progress and provide some idea as to when this big project might be completed.

“The best news is that there is no bad news,” Jackson told the council.

That’s a lot better scenario than last summer when they were informed serious structural problems were found during the already-large repair and renovation project. That additional work was then also delayed by supply chain issues and lack of building materials.

“But now, we are at the end of the tunnel,” Jackson said. “As far as our schedule, we expect to be done by the end of the year. There will be punch list items and we have reserved the month of January for inspections. We are looking to putting in ceilings soon. We are hoping that by Feb. 1, we are hoping the community center can be opened to the public.”

He also said there would be no more cost over-runs.