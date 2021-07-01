Community celebrates Waco Days 2021

WACO – The Village of Waco had a lot of visitors and locals out and about as the Waco Days celebration got underway.

There was a lot to do, for all ages.

A pitch tournament was held the first night, along with a popular gizzard fry.

Saturday was packed full of fun, which kicked off with the grand parade starting at the ballfield. Local businesses and organizations brought their floats to the streets. The fire department showed off its trucks and those with decked out cars moved down the route.

As soon as the parade was finished, a hot dog feed was held, which was sponsored by the fire department.

Also sponsored by the fire department were water fights for kids – the youngsters were even able to wear real fire gear.

More events for kids were held at Wellman Park and adult water fights took place on Gordon Street.

A cornhole tournament was held at Hunter’s beer garden and a special movie night started after dark at the Double Nickel Campground.

Sunday, residents came together for a worship service at the community building and a polka party ended the weekend later that afternoon.