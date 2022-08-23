Committee looking at turf improvements at Levitt Stadium

YORK – A committee has been formed to look at what it would entail . . . and cost . . . to make turf improvements at Levitt Stadium.

Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director for the City of York, told the city council this past week that representatives of groups that use the facility have been chosen to have these conversations.

“We talked about this type of a future project in a past budget meeting and we are now progressing into what that might look like,” Folts said. “In the proposed budget right now is $30,000 for next year, to look at that type of a project to include dugouts and drainage improvements. We are going through all the scenarios now and we are working with turf companies to see what they offer, etc. New turf would be used by many.”

“And other entities will maybe be able to help pay for it as well, which is what is being explored,” added Mayor Barry Redfern.

As explained by Folts during the budget process, “Levitt Stadium’s natural turf is at the point of needing professional attention. The playing field is providing an unfair playing surface and in some places considered unsafe for the players. The ground is not level, causing balls to bounce in irregular patterns and player running patterns to be interrupted by divots. The natural turf has also had multiple fungi that have caused thinning of grass in some areas. The continual use and limited professional maintenance or lack of an annual maintenance plan is the cause of these issues. We need to address the problems before it gets worse and develop an annual maintenance plan for Levitt’s natural turf.”

She added that York University had been considering moving their home field to the campus complex due to the current natural turf conditions.

Folts also noted that Levitt Stadium is used year-round by York College Baseball, York Public School’s football and Legion Baseball.

“I just wanted everyone on the council to know we have this committee formed and options are being explored,” Folts said. “We will come back to the council in the future to report on our findings and make proposals.”