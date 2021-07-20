Committee formed to discuss future of Palmer Museum

YORK – A committee has been formally created to consider, study and discuss the future of York’s Palmer Museum with the intent to bring forward recommendations to the city council and administration regarding its location and operation.

This past week, the York City Council voted in favor of appointing members to the committee, per the recommendation of the mayor.

An earlier ordinance created the board – the next step was the appointment of the members.

The council approved the following: Council Representatives Christi Lones and Scott VanEsch; citizen members, Brent Magner (for a three-year term), Mary Scott (for a two-year term), Jean Vincent (for a two-year term) and Nancy Beach (for a one-year term); and youth member, Chloe Holmes (for a one-year period).

Currently, all the museum’s artifacts are in storage, due to the renovation/restoration project at the community center.

The work at the community center prompted a conversation about whether the museum should remain at the community center or be moved to a different location.

The advisory board was created for the purpose of coming up with solutions and recommendations.

For now, it remains to be seen as to whether the museum will be moved from its long-held residency in the community center (which the ordinance suggests will happen), if it will be placed back into its old home, if a new place will be created or if it will be housed in a property now owned by the city or in a shared space with another entity.

