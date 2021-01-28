Commissioners will watch inheritance tax bill

YORK – LB 310, which is currently a proposal before the state legislature, has the York County Commissioners watching its progress as it pertains to inheritance tax.

“This bill was introduced to phase out and eventually eliminate inheritance tax, again,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said during this week’s county board meeting. “It would phase it down and then it would go away, should this be passed by the legislature. I’d just as soon see the inheritance tax stay where it is and I’d like us to voice that we don’t go along with this phase out procedure.”

The county relies heavily on the inheritance tax fund when it comes to paying for out-of-the-ordinary expenses, projects and emergencies.

The fund is also utilized at times as a source of “lending” to other funds when there is a deficit or an immediate need – to be paid back into the inheritance fund when money is again available.

“NACO (the Nebraska Association of County Officials) sent out an all-points bulletin on that one as well,” commented Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, who watches state legislation for the county and also works at the state legislature.

“I know NACO went to bat for us before when this type of thing was discussed by the legislature in the past,” Bamesberger said.

