Commissioners will watch inheritance tax bill

YORK – LB 310, which is currently a proposal before the state legislature, has the York County Commissioners watching its progress as it pertains to inheritance tax.
“This bill was introduced to phase out and eventually eliminate inheritance tax, again,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said during this week’s county board meeting. “It would phase it down and then it would go away, should this be passed by the legislature. I’d just as soon see the inheritance tax stay where it is and I’d like us to voice that we don’t go along with this phase out procedure.”
The county relies heavily on the inheritance tax fund when it comes to paying for out-of-the-ordinary expenses, projects and emergencies.
The fund is also utilized at times as a source of “lending” to other funds when there is a deficit or an immediate need – to be paid back into the inheritance fund when money is again available.
“NACO (the Nebraska Association of County Officials) sent out an all-points bulletin on that one as well,” commented Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, who watches state legislation for the county and also works at the state legislature.
“I know NACO went to bat for us before when this type of thing was discussed by the legislature in the past,” Bamesberger said.
The county board, on a number of occasions in the past, has sent letters asking state lawmakers to not get rid of the state’s inheritance tax – because it is a critical funding source for local projects and expenses.
“And at this time of year, it is good for us to read all the information we get from NACO, as bills are being presented and discussed before the state legislature,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
Also during this week’s meeting of the county board, when they were convened as the board of equalization, the commissioners agreed to motor vehicle exemption applications filed by St. John’s Lutheran Church, Waco; Nebraska Lutheran High School, Waco; Mosaic, York; and Grace Children’s Home, Henderson.
Two weeks ago, the board approved all the other motor vehicle exemption applications filed in the county by non-profit organizations. These remaining three were handled this week because they were not filed in time for the last meeting.
The board also went into executive session to discuss personnel matters regarding the road department.
They also approved tax list corrections as presented by the assessor’s office.
York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim has given his preliminary one- and six-year road plan to the commissioners for review and the hearing for such will be held Feb. 9.
Keim was also reappointed as the county’s highway superintendent, which is done each January.