Commissioners will continue providing online access to meetings

YORK – The word added to everyone’s vocabulary this year – Zoom – was again the topic of discussion before the York County Commissioners this week.

They started offering Zoom at the start of the pandemic, with the first meeting in April being the first offered online to the public.

They continue to do so today.

Now they are considering whether they want to spend money to enhance the audio and visual offerings to the public, if they continue to Zoom their meetings for the public.

The visual portion of the Zoom experience when it comes to commissioners’ meeting is sufficient – the audio element has been the main issue as sometimes voices sound muffled or words become garbled and hard to understand.

“We have a year’s subscription, which we started in April,” explained York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “I like the transparency it offers and if we continue on, I want to know what direction we are going to go in, how we are going to do it. Are we going to tie our sound system into it, will we only want to allow for people to watch and listen without commenting unless they are in person? That’s what I’m looking for, in having this conversation.”