Commissioners will continue providing online access to meetings

YORK – The word added to everyone’s vocabulary this year – Zoom – was again the topic of discussion before the York County Commissioners this week.
They started offering Zoom at the start of the pandemic, with the first meeting in April being the first offered online to the public.
They continue to do so today.
Now they are considering whether they want to spend money to enhance the audio and visual offerings to the public, if they continue to Zoom their meetings for the public.
The visual portion of the Zoom experience when it comes to commissioners’ meeting is sufficient – the audio element has been the main issue as sometimes voices sound muffled or words become garbled and hard to understand.
“We have a year’s subscription, which we started in April,” explained York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “I like the transparency it offers and if we continue on, I want to know what direction we are going to go in, how we are going to do it. Are we going to tie our sound system into it, will we only want to allow for people to watch and listen without commenting unless they are in person? That’s what I’m looking for, in having this conversation.”
“I think it’s a good thing to look into,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “I’d like to continue it, and if we do, we need to do it right. To have the audio tied into our microphones and have an actual camera (instead of a laptop, as they have been using in the back of the commissioner room). I’m kind of with you – it’s a small price to pay for transparency. And I like what you said, that if you are going to address this board, you will need to be here. I think they need to be present.”
“My opinion is that this way of doing it was fine during the COVID situation,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “OK, so you said there are currently seven people on right now, watching our meeting, with five of them being located in the courthouse. That’s how it’s pretty much been in the past too. I know the year’s subscription is a small amount, but I think it’s unnecessary to spend that money on this. And if we need to spend money in order to do it right, I don’t see any point in it.”
“I also want to point out that Kelly (Turner, county clerk) and I have used Zoom on many other occasions also,” Obermier said, listing NACO meetings, budget discussions with the county’s financial expert, meetings about bonding contracts, future NIRMA meetings, etc. “The county will obviously continue to use that into the future and it’s also nice to have our meetings online. We will continue to pay the $150 or whatever we pay a year for Zoom, despite if we use it for our county board meetings.”
He also added that it could maybe cost a couple thousand dollars to add technology to the board room, to better enhance the Zoom experience of their meetings for the public.
“Personally, I find it very useful,” said Lori Byers, director of the county’s aging services. “It helps me use my time more wisely – I can sit at my office and listen to the portions of your meetings that are pertinent to my office and work during the rest. It allows me to do more than one thing at a time and it saves money for the county because I can be more efficient.”
“I would like to remind the board that the virus that started all this, it took three months to get here and it has since ravaged our country, our state, our community. And now we are entering into the fall and flu season and another situation that I spoke about last March,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “We are entering that season again and we will have another wave. I think Zoom will be a tool that the community will continue to use to connect. As a voter, as a department head, as a taxpayer and as your coroner, I ask you to consider to keep the Zoom option of your meetings at least through the fall.”
“I just wanted to throw this out there,” Bulgrin added. “As an example, Hall County puts recordings of their meetings on their website after their meetings. If you would like me to look into what they do, I will do that.”
“And again, I’m not advocating that Zoom be used for participation but to watch and listen,” Obermier said, reiterating that he feels if people need to address the county board, they must do it in person. “I make a motion to continue Zooming our commissioners’ meetings, the meetings of the board of equalization, public hearings, with participants needing to be here if they are able to do so.”
Bulgrin seconded the motion and the rest of the commissioners voted in favor of the same.
Meanwhile, Bulgrin will contact officials with Hall and other counties to see how they handle online meeting offerings to the public.
