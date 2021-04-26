Commissioners voice concerns about Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership

YORK – The York County Commissioners had a lengthy discussion this past week, regarding their concerns about a recent announcement from the Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership potentially seeking a National Heritage Area designation for 49 counties in Nebraska and Kansas – which could include York County.
The idea is presented as a way to encourage cultural heritage tourism, which could translate into federal dollars coming into participating counties to further historic tourism.
But there are worries about federal government overreach, the commissioners said.
They also acknowledged that Governor Pete Ricketts – earlier this month – said he and other state leaders oppose the creation of a National Heritage Area in Nebraska.
“The designation of a National Heritage Area in our state requires federal approvals from the National Park Service and the U.S. Congress,” the governor said in a letter, which was also signed by Anthony Goins, the director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. “Federal designations come with unquantifiable and unknowable risks for the future. Conditions and requirements for federal management can change at any time without vital input from the states, eroding state and local control of decision-making regarding our land and communities. A federal agency and new administration can unilaterally issue new regulations or orders governing areas with a federal designation.
“Furthermore, a designation such as this would require a National Environmental (Policy) Act (NEPA) plan. NEPA is one of the most significant bureaucratic barriers to infrastructure and other important projects in our country,” the state officials’ letter says. “Extending NEPA’s reach in our state could hinder growth and development in the communities and surrounding areas. It is also worth noting that over the past few months, the state has been contacted by Nebraskans (to) voice their opposition to this designation. Those constituents feel as though our state can adequately promote our own regional tourism without any federal invention. We will continue to look for ways to promote Nebraska heritage and tourism while also keeping authority and control where it belongs – at the state and local level with Nebraskans.”
This past week, York County Chairman Randy Obermier told his fellow commissioners there have been some meetings about this, “mostly against, in Nebraska. I talked with Bob Sautter, director of the York County Visitors Bureau, and he contacted the state office. He says it’s his understanding that most of the representation from Nebraska left the board (which was looking into the designation) after the governor weighed in on it. He feels the Nebraska side of that is probably dead in the water now. There’s been talk about this really being a land grab – I’m not sure if that’s proven. I’m honestly not sure if this is good or bad. We probably should stay in our ‘wait and see mode;’ I just thought it’s something we need to keep an eye on.”
“When I first looked into this, it had a tourism spin,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “Then when you really get into it, I worry that it would turn into a bunch of environmental whack-jobs who say we need to return all this farmland back to native grass or something. I don’t blame people for being concerned. Gosh, you let them get federal toes in the door and the whack-jobs are coming in. I don’t think we should touch this thing with a 10-foot pole.”
“I just thought we should talk about it, as it was being brought up more and more,” Obermier said. “But now Bob (Sautter) says he thinks it’s dead in the water. I just don’t know.”
“I think it’s better to not be a part of any of this,” Bulgrin responded.
“The purpose of this was to promote tourism, to preserve historical heritage,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “I don’t think the program could prohibit private landowners from doing what they want to do with their own land. But I also don’t know how these funds would be used in our community as it is largely already agricultural.
“And Bob (Sautter) also pointed out that we already have two entities, in our county, which tell us and teach us about our history and heritage – the Wessels Living History Farm and the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park.
“A designation would allow for the federal money to come in, to be used for tourism, as I understand it,” Lyons said. “But also be conscious of the fact that when the federal government gets involved, there are a lot more strings.”
Sautter jumped into the meeting, via Zoom, and added, “I don’t think anyone has anything to worry about for quite a while as this will not be an immediate issue, due to a feasibility study that is being done, which will take 2-3 years to complete.”
“The issue is that there is no trust in the federal government, so that’s where the distrust about this comes from,” Obermier added.
“I’ve done some research on this too,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “Nothing is for free, these funds would have to be matched locally, dollar for dollar. I see no advantage to this, at this point. We have our own visitors bureau which does a great job, as does our state department of tourism. They just want to form this to duplicate what we already have in place. I don’t think we should ever be part of any of it.”
“I concur,” added Commissioner Jack Sikes.
“I agree,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz, “and I think we are all on the same page. At this point, this probably not something we want to be part of.”
The commissioners agreed they will just watch to see if the idea gains any momentum and respond accordingly when and if it affects York County.
“I just think we need to be aware of this and look into the future,” Bulgrin said.
“And, on another, separate topic but also regarding federal government overreach, we also need to watch this 30-30 Executive Order from the president,” Bamesberger said. “I’m pretty sure that’s something that won’t go over in York County either.”
The 30x30 plan, set in motion by an executive order from President Joe Biden, has a goal of restricting “at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.”
That, too, has been opposed by Governor Ricketts who noted in a recent statement that “currently, about 97% of land in Nebraska is privately owned.”
Governor Ricketts and 14 other governors sent a letter to the president, “reminding the Biden-Harris Administration that it lacks the authority to pursue the president’s 30x30 goal. We are not aware of any constitutional or statutory authority for the president, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture or any other federal agency to set aside and permanently conserve 30 percent of all land and water in the United States. Nowhere in the laws of our nation is the authority delegated by the Congress to the president or executive agencies to unilaterally change the policies governing land in America.”
The governors warned (in the letter to the administration) that pursuing the president’s 30x30 plan would “violate property rights and hurt the economy. Obtaining the 30 percent goal from state or private lands would require your administration to condemn or otherwise severely limit the current productive uses of such lands, infringing on the private property rights of our citizens and significantly harming our economies.”
The governors also called on President Biden “to be transparent about how he intends to achieve his goal. Two months have passed since the announcement of the new program and neither the states nor the American people have been provided with any information regarding the meaning, objectives, or implementation of the 30x30 program including the fundamental question of what lands will be vulnerable for increased restrictions or condemnation.”
Collectively, the governors “asserted the duty and prerogative of states to manage their own lands and waters for the well-being of their citizens, free from federal interference. It is our responsibility to ensure that certain federal lands, and all state lands, are being productively used by our citizens to provide the food, fiber, energy and minerals our nation needs for a robust economy and our national defense. It is precisely because we depend on our lands to be available for future generations to enjoy and use, without greater input into this initiative, we must resist implementation of the 30x30 program.”