Commissioners voice concerns about Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership

“When I first looked into this, it had a tourism spin,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “Then when you really get into it, I worry that it would turn into a bunch of environmental whack-jobs who say we need to return all this farmland back to native grass or something. I don’t blame people for being concerned. Gosh, you let them get federal toes in the door and the whack-jobs are coming in. I don’t think we should touch this thing with a 10-foot pole.”

“I just thought we should talk about it, as it was being brought up more and more,” Obermier said. “But now Bob (Sautter) says he thinks it’s dead in the water. I just don’t know.”

“I think it’s better to not be a part of any of this,” Bulgrin responded.

“The purpose of this was to promote tourism, to preserve historical heritage,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “I don’t think the program could prohibit private landowners from doing what they want to do with their own land. But I also don’t know how these funds would be used in our community as it is largely already agricultural.

“And Bob (Sautter) also pointed out that we already have two entities, in our county, which tell us and teach us about our history and heritage – the Wessels Living History Farm and the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park.