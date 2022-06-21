Commissioners transfer $130K to cover jail expenses

YORK – As the York County fiscal year comes to an end (officially on June 30), the commissioners had to examine the expenses vs. budget figures within different departments to make sure all had enough funds to finish it out.

While York County Commissioner Randy Obermier said most of the departments are well within their budgets as the fiscal year comes to a close, “the budget in most dire need is that of the county jail.”

The commissioners have the ability to transfer budget authority within the general – so that’s what they did when it came to the jail’s budget.

“At the end of May, the fund was $36,000 in the hole and we had payroll and vendor claims since,” said Obermier. “At this time, it is $123,521 in the hole.

“The reason is obvious – we still have 20-plus county inmates being housed outside our jail” because the county’s jail is full and at capacity, Obermier explained.

This has been the case for some time, as there hasn’t been enough room to house all the inmates in the county’s custody – for the better part of a year or so. When there is no room available here, the county reaches out to other counties to see if they have room; then the county pays them daily fees for taking care of this jurisdiction’s inmates.

There have also been very high expenses for medical, dental and psychiatric care for the inmates as well. When people are in the custody of the county, the county is responsible for paying those expenses as they arise.

“I think, to get us through the fiscal year, $130,000 in transfers would be good,” Obermier noted, saying there were surpluses available from the date processing, miscellaneous and county building budgets. “We could take money from all three funds to get to that amount.”

The commissioners agreed to the transfers from the three funds into the county jail fund, in order to keep it in the black.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.