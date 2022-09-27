Commissioners to take applications for treasurer position

YORK – Regretfully, the York County Commissioners will be taking applications from people interested in being appointed as county treasurer – following the death of longtime treasurer, Brenda Scavo.

They recognized her passing and her commitment.

“All along, Brenda did her job well, that’s what the county meant to her,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “She was great at her job and was a really good person. Right now, we are thinking of her family. She will be missed.”

Scavo died at the age of 59.

Obermier also noted there was recognition of Scavo’s passing at last week’s NACO (Nebraska Association of County Officials) meeting in Aurora, as officials from other counties paid their respects upon word of her passing.

“Regarding fulfilling the treasurer’s position, we have a 45-day window to do so,” Obermier said.

He noted that while Scavo had been running unopposed in the election cycle, her name will not be on the ballot in November, upon her death.

“I feel we should open this up, as we have done in the past for other elected positions when there were vacancies, and advertise for applicants,” Obermier said. “The 45-day timeframe will take us about to election time.”

It was acknowledged that the write-in deadline for the General Election is Oct. 28, so the board said they will want to make a decision prior to that so the chosen person will have the ability to be a write-in candidate.

This appointment will be to fulfill Scavo’s term until the end of the year.

They will be taking applications for the treasurer’s position until 4 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 7. Following the deadline, the chairman’s committee of two will review the applicants and the full county board will conduct interviews. Then the board of commissioners will appoint someone to fulfill the remainder of the term.