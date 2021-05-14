Commissioners to take action on policies regarding ditch right-of-way issues

YORK – The York County Commissioners had some extensive conversation during their last meeting about the issues of certain producers planting crops nearly to the edge of country roadways, even though they aren’t supposed to be planting in the county-owned ditches.
They also talked about the problems of repeat dumping of garbage, furniture, debris, etc., in the ditches where there are consistent problems.
Now, they are expected to take formal action as what procedures should be put in place when dealing with these people they have referred to as “repeat offenders.”
The issues with “doing the wrong things in the right-of-way” lie with the fact this creates safety hazards for motorists going down county roads, there is often infrastructure buried in the ditch right-of-ways, these are county-owned parcels on which private individuals do not pay property taxes, and this right-of-way is protected so county road crews can service the roads, drainage, etc.
After years of having the same conversations over and over again, the county board has decided to put some actual wording down on paper that outlines the steps the county will pursue when there are problems to be addressed.
During their meeting on Tuesday, the county board will outline what that protocol will be – which they have already said will likely start with simple conversations with adjacent landowners about the right-of-way problems, with county actions to rectify the problems to come only if the landowners do not comply.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The board will consider a grant application for Visitor Improvement Funds that was filed by the Mennonite Heritage Park in Henderson that would go toward an awning on the café building.
• The board will consider the reappointment of Doug Dey to the Veterans Committee for another term.
• The commissioners will talk about a veterans’ plaque outside the courthouse.
• The assessor’s office will present tax roll corrections.
• Payroll and vendor claims will be considered.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse.
The public may also watch/listen to the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86598341315.