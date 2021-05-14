Commissioners to take action on policies regarding ditch right-of-way issues

YORK – The York County Commissioners had some extensive conversation during their last meeting about the issues of certain producers planting crops nearly to the edge of country roadways, even though they aren’t supposed to be planting in the county-owned ditches.

They also talked about the problems of repeat dumping of garbage, furniture, debris, etc., in the ditches where there are consistent problems.

Now, they are expected to take formal action as what procedures should be put in place when dealing with these people they have referred to as “repeat offenders.”

The issues with “doing the wrong things in the right-of-way” lie with the fact this creates safety hazards for motorists going down county roads, there is often infrastructure buried in the ditch right-of-ways, these are county-owned parcels on which private individuals do not pay property taxes, and this right-of-way is protected so county road crews can service the roads, drainage, etc.

After years of having the same conversations over and over again, the county board has decided to put some actual wording down on paper that outlines the steps the county will pursue when there are problems to be addressed.