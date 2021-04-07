Commissioners to start looking at spending $2.6 million in COVID relief funds

YORK – During the York County board’s regular meeting this week, Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said they will have to create a new fund in which to put federal money that will soon be received, due to the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

In order to keep this money separated from other funds in the county’s coffers, the additional earmarked fund needs to be established.

And York County’s share is not going to be small.

“2.6 million is a lot of money,” Obermier said.

That’s the amount that is expected to be funneled to York County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It looks like the way the money can be used will be pretty restrictive, and NACO (the Nebraska Association of Nebraska Officials) is currently working on developing guidelines to help us know what it can and can’t be used for,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“It will obviously be audited and it can’t be used to supplement our budget, as an example,” Obermier noted.

“We will establish that fund at our next meeting,” he added.

“And then we will have to start having discussions about what we want to do with it,” Bulgrin said.