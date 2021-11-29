Commissioners to set salaries for elected officials

YORK – The York County Commissioners are scheduled to set the salaries for the county’s elected officials – for the time period of 2023-2027 – when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
This is done every four years, prior to the start of candidate filing for election cycle.
All the elected official positions – that of clerk, treasurer, assessor, sheriff, public defender, clerk of the district court and county attorney – are up for election in 2022.
It was expressed during the last county commissioner meeting that the elected officials are asking for an 8% increase in pay, each year, in the four-year time period as well as a cost of living increase on an annual basis.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The board will talk about the county’s insurance plan for employees – also an annual task.
• Redistricting for the different commissioner zones will be considered. This is done every 10 years, coinciding with the findings of the U.S. Census. The commissioners are elected from their districts of residency and the goal is to have the population as equal as possible for each of the five districts. As populations shift, the district lines also must be redrawn each 10 years. This task must be done before candidate filing starts for the next election cycle.
• The board members will be opening bids for a new county shop building in Benedict. The old building was found to be in need of replacement and a new building has been included in the 2021-22 fiscal year’s budget.
• Updates will be discussed for the employee handbook.
• Dayton Murty from Midwest Carbon Express is scheduled to meet with the commissioners.
• They will also consider the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Papineau to the Four Corners Board of Health, to replace Dr. Scott Wieting.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the county board chambers – which are located on the main floor of the courthouse. The public can also view/listen to the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89555495190.