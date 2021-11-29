Commissioners to set salaries for elected officials

YORK – The York County Commissioners are scheduled to set the salaries for the county’s elected officials – for the time period of 2023-2027 – when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.

This is done every four years, prior to the start of candidate filing for election cycle.

All the elected official positions – that of clerk, treasurer, assessor, sheriff, public defender, clerk of the district court and county attorney – are up for election in 2022.

It was expressed during the last county commissioner meeting that the elected officials are asking for an 8% increase in pay, each year, in the four-year time period as well as a cost of living increase on an annual basis.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The board will talk about the county’s insurance plan for employees – also an annual task.