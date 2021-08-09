Commissioners to set salaries for deputy officials, some wages for employees

YORK – The York County Commissioners will have the annual task of setting salaries for deputy officials and the wages of non-elected employees who the county board oversees, when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, Aug. 10.

The elected county officials have made recommendations on the salaries for their particular deputies, it is up to the county board members to approve them.

They will also have the annual duty to approve the county’s physical inventory (properties, buildings, etc.).

A conversation will also be held, regarding ideas and plans, for how the county will be spending the American Rescue Plan funds that have been/will be received. There are stipulations as to how this COVID-relief money can be spent and the commissioners will be looking into those areas for spending now and into the future.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• They will consider appointing Becky Green to the York County Aging Services Board, as well as the reappointments of Dale Radcliff, Willard Peterson and Fran Reinert to the same.

• A resolution will be presented regarding the purchase of new transit vehicles for the county’s public transportation program.