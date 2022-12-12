Commissioners to see upcoming changes at the table

YORK – The York County Commissioners will have their second-to-last regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for the calendar year of 2022, and in January, there will be changes for the county board.

In early January, York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin will take the oath of office as the new York County Assessor, as he won the seat during the 2022 election cycle. Upon him taking the oath as assessor, a vacancy will be created at the commissioners’ table, for District 2. Once that vacancy is created, the commissioners will invite interested persons living in District 2 to submit their applications, seeking the position. The new commissioner – who will serve a four-year term – will be created by a committee consisting of the county treasurer, the county clerk and the county attorney.

Another change to take place in January is that Stan Boehr of Henderson will be taking the oath of office as the new commissioner for District 3. That seat has long been held by Bill Bamesberger of Henderson, who did not seek reelection this year. Boehr emerged the winner among a field of Republicans in the Primary Election in May of 2022 and was ultimately elected in the General Election as he was the only one to advance.

In January, incumbent commissioners Randy Obermier and Daniel Grotz will take the oath of office, as well as Commissioner Jack Sikes who is currently mid-term.

This Tuesday, the York County Commissioners will have a relatively light agenda when they meet in regular session.

They will continue an ongoing conversation about applying for a grant that would provide a part-time person for the juvenile diversion program.

They will also act on the appointment of Jeff Steckman to the Extension Board for a three-year term.

Discussion will be held regarding a rebate to the county from United Health Care.

They will also name the county’s depositories for 2023, which is done toward the end of each calendar year.

As the York County Board of Equalization, they will consider tax roll corrections and the application for an exemption on a vehicle filed by a non-profit organization. They will also consider striking a parcel from the tax rolls as it is considered uncollectible.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse. As always, the public is encouraged to attend.