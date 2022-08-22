Commissioners to revisit deputy official salaries

YORK – The York County Commissioners will revisit the topic of setting the salaries for the deputy county officials’ salaries when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, Aug. 23.

They started talking about the annual task during their last meeting, but decided to table the matter until they could do more work on the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The budget preparation this year has been particularly daunting as over $1 million in departmental requests will have to be cut in order for the county to comply with lid requirements.

On that same note, the commissioners will be holding their annual budget workshop with elected officials and department heads Tuesday afternoon, starting at 1:30 p.m. During what is expected to be an hours-long session, they will talk with each about their requests and needs, as well as justifications behind new requests that were submitted by some in their preliminary budgets.

During the commissioners’ regular session, in the morning, they will set preliminary levies for the political subdivisions within the county and they will consider an agreement with the York Senior Center.

The agenda also includes the consideration of an interlocal agreement for housing jail inmates in other locations and creating a fund called the Opioid Recovery Fund.

The public is encouraged to attend the morning and afternoon sessions, which will be held in the commissioners’ meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse.