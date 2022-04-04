Commissioners to meet with Summit team regarding CO2 pipeline

YORK – The York County Commissioners will convene in regular session on Tuesday, April 5, during which they will meet with representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions for an update on the company’s proposed carbon dioxide pipeline through Nebraska which would include a leg through York County.

As explained during a meeting last December, this company is working with 31 partner ethanol plants, as they want to capture the carbon dioxide (which is a byproduct in the ethanol process) and then move the carbon dioxide through the pipeline to a site in North Dakota where it would be injected underground and stored. The project would span over five states, including Nebraska, where six ethanol plants would be participating.

The proposed project would include 314.71 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, which would include a pipeline leg from the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York straight to the Green Plains ethanol plant in Central City. A main pipeline leg would stretch from the Green Plains plant at Wood River angling northeast across the state, as well as another main leg connecting the Green Plains ethanol plant at Atkinson to the main pipeline east of Norfolk.

In York County, if the pipeline leg were to be built in the anticipated straight line from the York plant to the Central City plant, it would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Back in December, a representative of the company said they intend to survey the potential route in February and work toward acquiring land rights in March – when they meet with the York County Commissioners on Tuesday, they will provide an update on how that process has gone. The commissioners will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the project as it moves forward.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• Among the agenda items will be the board’s consideration and authorization of the commissioner chairman to sign a hazardous material emergency response plan for the county.

• The board will consider the purchase of a Stryker evacuation chair for just under $4,000. This purchase has been discussed at length. The apparatus would be equipment used to help evacuate wheelchair-bound individuals from the basement and/or the second floor of the courthouse, should an emergency occur in which the elevator cannot be used.

• The board will talk about adding the sheriff’s department, jail and communications center to the courthouse phone system.

• As the board of equalization, they will discuss tax roll corrections with the assessor.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers, located on the main floor of the courthouse.

The public can also watch/listen to the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87930458104.

