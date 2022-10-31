Commissioners to meet with Carbon Solutions representatives

YORK – The York County Commissioners are scheduled to meet with representatives of Summit Carbon Solutions when they meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Summit Carbon Solutions is the company intending to construct a pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide from 31 ethanol plants (six being in Nebraska) to a storage site in North Dakota.

Rob Latimer and Ben Fuller, representing the company, are scheduled to provide an update on the project.

The Green Plains ethanol plant east of York would be one of the participating plants; therefore, the pipeline would run through York County, from the Green Plain site to Central City. The proposed line, in York County, would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Ethanol plants would benefit from the capture process because it would qualify them for tax incentives as well as allow them to charge a premium cost for their product. The Summit company then would share in the increase of revenue. Ethanol plants are paying nothing for this project – the company shares in their increased premiums for cutting their carbon emissions. The company’s investment will be $4.5 billion and no government subsidies or assistance are to be used, Summit representatives have said in past meetings.

Latimer has said in past meetings that the project would result in 318 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, with 18.69 miles of 4-inch pipe running through York County.

He has said the total investment in York County would be just over $43 million, generating about $964,000 in new property taxes annually.

An earlier estimated start date for the actual construction of the pipeline was August of 2023.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The commissioners will discuss options regarding East Fourth Street from Maine Avenue to Road N.

• The county board will discuss the distress warrant report for 2021 delinquent personal property taxes.

• The board will consider authorizing the emergency manager to apply for a hazard mitigation grant that would be used for a tornado shelter.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse.