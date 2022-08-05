Commissioners to meet with Carbon Solutions representative

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be visited next week by a representative of Summit Carbon Solutions, regarding the company’s project which would result in a carbon capture project connecting 31 ethanol plants and the creation of a pipeline to a storage site in North Dakota.

Last December, the company met with the county board members, to provide introductory information on their intent, as the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York would be one of the participating plants and the pipeline would run through York County. They have also periodically stopped in make updates.

This next week, during the commissioners’ regular meeting, Rob Latimer from Carbon Solutions will be meeting with them at 9:15 a.m.

Carbon dioxide is a byproduct in the ethanol process and with the exception of some small capture for food grade products, the majority of the CO2 is released to the atmosphere.

This project would capture the CO2, move it through the pipeline to North Dakota where it would be injected underground and stored. The project would span over five states, including Nebraska, where six ethanol plants would be participating.

The proposed project would include 314.71 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, which would include a pipeline leg from the Green Plains ethanol plant east of York straight to the Green Plains ethanol plant in Central City. A main pipeline leg would stretch from the Green Plains plant at Wood River angling northeast across the state, as well as another main leg connecting the Green Plains ethanol plant at Atkinson to the main pipeline east of Norfolk.

In York County, if the pipeline leg were to be built in the anticipated straight line from the York plant to the Central City plant, it would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Ethanol plants would benefit from the capture process because it would qualify them for tax incentives as well as allow them to charge a premium cost for their product. The Summit company then would share in the increase of revenue. Ethanol plants are paying nothing for this project – the company shares in their increased premiums for cutting their carbon emissions. The company’s investment will be $4.5 billion and no government subsidies or assistance are going to be used, Summit representatives have said in past meetings.

Summit representatives in the past have said the project “will use all-American pipe and as much American materials as can be done.”

Also during Tuesday morning’s commissioners’ meeting:

• The board will be setting wages for the deputy county clerk, deputy county assessor, deputy county treasurer, deputy clerk of the district court, deputy county attorney and deputy county public defender. This is done annually, at this time of year. They will also be setting the wages of county employees that are not under the management of a county official but rather the county board.

• The commissioners will review and approve the county inventory – also an annual duty.

• The board will meet with Lori Byers from York County Aging Services and Public Transportation about the acquisition of a vehicle. They will also consider a reappointment to the York County Aging Board and Aging Partners Advisory Council.

• Bids will be opened for the purchase of motorgraders.

• As the board of equalization, they will meet with the county assessor regarding tax roll corrections.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers on the main floor of the courthouse.