Commissioners to look at strange road at end of East Fourth Street

YORK – The York County Commissioners are going to be taking a good look at a strange road that has been acting as an extension of East Fourth Street in York, from Maine Avenue to Road N.

The county discovered there were issues with placement and the fact that some of this road is on private property and this is not officially a county road after all.

This week, in talking about it, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim explained that about a quarter of the stretch from Maine to Road N is not a dedicated road at all. And what exists is mostly not on the proper section line anyway.

If the county wants to properly adjust the location of the road, put in culverts, do rock work, etc., if could cost about $145,000, Keim said.

“This would put the road in the right area, on the half-section line,” Keim said.

“Most of the dirt work would be done on the city side of the road,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.

“And there would be some on what is now private land where it was never deeded to the county,” Keim said.

“As I understand the history of this road, it began as a path, then became a driveway and then I guess it was, at some point, graveled,” Obermier said.

He said it’s been treated as a county road but it’s never really been a road belonging to the county.

“We have a couple of options here,” Obermier said. “We can get it to where it belongs and do the road correctly. Or we can vacate it.”

Keim said the west side of the road is deeded but when it reaches a quarter mile from Road N it is not.

It was noted that if the road was vacated at that point, the single residence on that road could still have access. And they noted there is a city well out in that area, so a driveway would have to be created off Road N for city public works to have access.

“I think we need to make this an action item on our next agenda,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“I think all of us need to go out there and look at it,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

“There are still flags out there, I believe,” Keim said, referring to markings that were made as to where the road should really be, if it is to become an official road. “We will have to do the whole thing in order to make it right, if you decide to move forward.”

“So from the trees to the west, it is deeded but not in the right place?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

Keim said that is the case.

“So if we go in and move it, we would have to get deeds from the landowners?” Grotz asked further.

Keim said yes, that would also be the case.

“I assume the city leases that ground (where the well is located) for agricultural purposes,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “If we would vacate the road, would the farmer have access?”

Keim said some access would have to be created off Road N.

This matter will be on the commissioners’ next agenda.

