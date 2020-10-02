Commissioners to hold zoning hearing

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be holding a public hearing during their regular meeting next Tuesday to discuss the allowance of more than one house per quarter-quarter.
The application asking for a special zoning permit has been filed by Jarrod Mackovicka.
The hearing will start at 9 a.m.
Then a second public hearing will be held, starting at 9:15 a.m., during which the commissioners will hear comments about the purchase of a new public transit vehicle. As explained earlier, the public hearing is required in order for the county to apply for 100 percent federal/state financing for the purchase.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The county board members will consider signing a certification statement with WJE Consulting LLC.
• They will look at an agreement concerning the York Senior Center.
• As the board of equalization, they will adopt a resolution to set the levies for all the political subdivisions in York County.
• Also as the board of equalization, the commissioners will discuss an application for a vehicle tax exemption filed by Henderson Health Care Services.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse.
