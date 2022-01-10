Commissioners to hold reorganizational meeting for 2022

YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their reorganizational meeting for 2022 when they meet for the first time in the new year, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

First up will be the consideration of who will be the chairman of the board. That position has been held for two years by Commissioner Randy Obermier.

Historically, it has been the practice of the board for members to rotate as chairpersons. Typically, the commissioners have taken turns doing a several-year stint each.

The board will also choose its vice-chairman for the year. This person conducts meetings and business in the absence of the chairman.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners will discuss their committee assignments. Each commissioner represents the county in a variety of ways with memberships to a variety of boards and committees, on top of their seats on the county board itself.

Included in Tuesday’s agenda:

• The board will discuss a clarification regarding a natural gas bill curtailment.

• They are scheduled to meet with a “representative of the Hays Township.”