 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commissioners to hold reorganizational meeting for 2022
0 comments
top story

Commissioners to hold reorganizational meeting for 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
County Commissioners Board Room / Courthouse stock

YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their reorganizational meeting for 2022 when they meet for the first time in the new year, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

First up will be the consideration of who will be the chairman of the board. That position has been held for two years by Commissioner Randy Obermier.

Historically, it has been the practice of the board for members to rotate as chairpersons. Typically, the commissioners have taken turns doing a several-year stint each.

The board will also choose its vice-chairman for the year. This person conducts meetings and business in the absence of the chairman.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners will discuss their committee assignments. Each commissioner represents the county in a variety of ways with memberships to a variety of boards and committees, on top of their seats on the county board itself.

Included in Tuesday’s agenda:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• The board will discuss a clarification regarding a natural gas bill curtailment.

• They are scheduled to meet with a “representative of the Hays Township.”

• The conversation will continue regarding the purchase of an evacuation stair chair. This apparatus is for transporting handicapped individuals to the main floor of the courthouse in the event of an emergency during which the elevator cannot be used. The safety committee brought forward the need to have such equipment in the courthouse and has been looking into options as far as the purchase.

• The board will hear the annual weed report.

• The commissioners are scheduled to go on their quarterly jail visit.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse.

The meeting can also be viewed/listened to, via Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81380277235.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: FBI continues search for Jan. 6 suspects

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News