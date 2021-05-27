Commissioners to hold conditional use permit hearing for temporary asphalt plant

YORK – A public hearing will be held next week, before the York County Commissioners, regarding a conditional use permit for a temporary asphalt plant in this area.

Western Engineering Company is asking for the permit, as the plant will accommodate paving projects in this area.

York County Planning and Zoning Administrator Benjamin Dennis said the proposed plant would be on the northwest corner of County Road 3 and County Road D. He said the plant would be used for some projects around the county that will be undertaken by York County.

The public hearing will start at 9 a.m.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda for the York County Commissioners:

• The board will meet with Randy Jones from Aging Partners for the agency’s annual report and budget request.

• Blue Valley Community Action will be represented by Shari Wurtz-Miller as she makes Blue Valley’s annual report and budget request.

• The agreement between Region V Systems and York County will get its annual review and likely renewal. Through this agreement, individuals are able to receive emergency protective custody (EPC) services which are paid for by the county.