Commissioners to hear destroyed property valuation requests

YORK – The York County Commissioners will soon hear requests from property owners who are asking for valuation adjustments due to their properties being destroyed by recent tornadoes and storms.

The commissioners, sitting as the board of equalization during their most recent meeting, passed a resolution that says this deals with “real property that suffered significant property damage as a result of a calamity occurring on or after Jan. 1 and before July 1 of the current assessment year. Destroyed real property does not include property suffering significant property damage that is caused by the owner of the real property.”

Forms have been provided by the county assessor’s office to York County property owners who have seen such a loss in recent weeks. Now those requests have to be reviewed by the county board – as the board of equalization. Originally, the timeframe was to have those heard before July 25 – but this past week, the commissioners agreed to extend the deadline to hear those requests to Aug. 10 (as allowed by law).

York County Assessor Ann Charlton said she has already received several such submissions from York County property owners and she, along with a member of her staff, will be out in the country to photograph the losses. She also said this is the first time her office has had to handle a situation such as this.

It was pointed out that this is regarding property damage/destruction that goes well beyond hail dents and broken windows.

“I will be bringing some of these to the board for consideration,” Charlton said. “We did have some significant loss in the county.”