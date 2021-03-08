Commissioners to have relatively light agenda

YORK – The York County Commissioners will have a relatively light agenda when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning.

They will reaffirm the appointment of Harvey Keim as the county’s highway superintendent, with the purpose being to have him designated as the authorized representative of York County when applying for federal disaster funds.

A conversation will be held regarding the county’s public transportation system and the submission of an application for the fiscal years of 2021-23.

The board will consider an agreement with a Medicaid service provider and, as the board of equalization, will consider a motor vehicle tax exemption for vehicles owned by Renewed Horizons.

The board will consider general assistance cases, as well as payroll and vendor claims.

During the public forum, people addressing the board will be limited to three minutes per person.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which is held in the commissioners’ meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse.

The public may also view/listen to the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89127045227.

