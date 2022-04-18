Commissioners to discuss wages, surplus and gravel

YORK – It’s that time of year again, as the York County Commissioners will sit down with York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim to open gravel bids.

This is done every year, in the early spring, as prices are locked in for the purchase of gravel from a number of different pits and from a number of different suppliers.

While not exactly the most riveting of annual county board events, it is one that impacts everyone who drives on a country road and pays taxes for those roads to be maintained.

They are set to open bids at 9 a.m., when they meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 19.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The county commissioners will meet with Bob Denton and Adam Jorgensen to discuss problem solving court.

• Rochelle Geiger from juvenile diversion will provide information about a state grant award.

• A feasibility study regarding broadband in the county will be presented.

• The board will consider appointing Willard Peterson as an alternate to the Board of Adjustment.

• They will also considering replacing Max Petersen to the Planning and Zoning Committee with Karl Heine, for the remainder of the term.

• The road department’s surplus list will be presented, as will the county’s entire surplus list.

• A maintenance contract regarding the courthouse boilers will be considered.

• The board will talk about a new project as part of the county’s owner-occupied housing rehabilitation project.

• County employee wages will be discussed.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting which will start at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse. The public can also watch/listen via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87633656015.