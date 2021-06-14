Commissioners to discuss taking stand on 30x30 plan

In a recent town hall meeting held in Clay Center, the governor told farmers and ranchers to be wary of new attempts by the federal government to tell them how to manage their land. He urged them to watch out for attempts to put more property into permanent conservation easements, to read the fine print in land set-aside contracts with the federal government, and to be on the lookout for new efforts to buy more land near existing parks and refuges.

During earlier meetings, the county commissioners noted that they have been contacted by county residents who are concerned about this perceived possible “land grab” in the future.

“We have talked about concerns regarding this 30x30 situation,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said during the county board’s last meeting. “It looks like Hamilton County did take formal action against 30x30, with a proclamation. I think it would be good for us to take some action on it as well.”

The Hamilton County resolution says that particular board of commissioners “desires to oppose” the 30x30 executive order “and will continue to monitor the development of any regulations adopted pursuant to said executive order as to the impact any such action would have in Hamilton County.”

