Commissioners to discuss taking stand on 30x30 plan

YORK – When the York County Commissioners meet this Tuesday, June 15, they will discuss taking an official stand against President Joe Biden’s 30x30 executive order.
In the past couple of weeks, Governor Pete Ricketts has been conducting a series of “Stop 30x30” town hall meetings across Nebraska.
“30x30 is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030,” the governor’s office said, in announcing the town hall meetings, in which he has asked Nebraskans to push back on the president’s “radical climate agenda.”
The biggest concern for Nebraskans is that 97 percent of the state’s land is privately owned property – most of it being farm ground.
“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are our state’s original conservationists,” Ricketts said in an earlier news release. “They work day in and day out to cultivate the land and manage water they’ve known for generations in a way that helps grow our state.
“With a new administration, Nebraskans should be on the lookout in their communities for attempts by federal agencies and their partners to regulate land and water use,” he said in that news release. “We are already seeing big changes in how the federal government is approaching energy, climate and conservation issues.”
In a recent town hall meeting held in Clay Center, the governor told farmers and ranchers to be wary of new attempts by the federal government to tell them how to manage their land. He urged them to watch out for attempts to put more property into permanent conservation easements, to read the fine print in land set-aside contracts with the federal government, and to be on the lookout for new efforts to buy more land near existing parks and refuges.
During earlier meetings, the county commissioners noted that they have been contacted by county residents who are concerned about this perceived possible “land grab” in the future.
“We have talked about concerns regarding this 30x30 situation,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said during the county board’s last meeting. “It looks like Hamilton County did take formal action against 30x30, with a proclamation. I think it would be good for us to take some action on it as well.”
The Hamilton County resolution says that particular board of commissioners “desires to oppose” the 30x30 executive order “and will continue to monitor the development of any regulations adopted pursuant to said executive order as to the impact any such action would have in Hamilton County.”
So far, approximately two dozen counties in the state had adopted resolutions to block the plan.
“Regarding 30x30, I think we should put it on the agenda and have a conversation about this and maybe take some action,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “The president is talking about taking away 30% of the farmland and waterways. I think it’s something we should discuss.”
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The commissioners will meet with Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library in York, who will make her annual report and budget request.
• A conversation will be held regarding issues on Road 13 – which is a county road that is being highly utilized due to the closure of Highway 34 for construction.
• The purchase of a sign truck for the roads department will again be discussed.
• The board will consider authorizing an additional 1% budget authority for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
• An agreement with Regier Carr & Monroe LLP, CPAs will be held, regarding their work on the county’s budget and audit.
• The assessor will present tax roll corrections.
The meeting is always open to the public and will be held in the commissioners’ meeting room, on the main floor of the courthouse.
It can also be viewed/listened to via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84351462028.