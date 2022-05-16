Commissioners to discuss giving some federal COVID dollars to county employees

YORK – York County will receive (in total) approximately $2.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and this week they will discuss giving some of that money to county employees.

On this week’s agenda is a conversation about premium pay disbursements to those employees.

The board members have discussed this briefly in the past, some suggesting bonuses to workers in the arena of $4,000 for working during the pandemic.

This conversation will be held Tuesday morning.

Also during Tuesday morning’s county commissioner meeting:

• The board will likely authorize the chairman to sign the annual noxious weed report as presented by Mitch Huxoll, the county’s weed superintendent.

• They will also sign contracts for the mowing of Cashler and Union Cemeteries. These cemeteries were long ago declared abandoned and it is the county’s responsibility to hire individuals to tend to these historical locations. One is near Bradshaw, the other is near Waco.

• The board will discuss and act on a vehicle donation from the City of York to York County Public Transportation.

• They will also consider a community solar service agreement between York County and the Nebraska Public Power District.

• Bids will be opened for replacing a bridge on Road O between Roads M550 and M450.

• They will also discuss an application for a special designated liquor license at Wessels Living History Farm.

The public is always encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse. It can also be watched live on the county’s Facebook page.

