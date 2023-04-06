YORK – The York County Commissioners have the rest of this calendar year to determine how they will spend the more than $2 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds which were allocated to the county.

The county was given the federal dollars but has yet to spend much of it at all.

“We need to figure out what we will do with the ARPA money,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier reminded his fellow board members this week. “We have to decide by the end of this year, it has to be on its path at least. We have to start prioritizing certain things we want to spend that money on, see what we want to do. We have some new faces around the table now and this will certainly be a discussion point as we get into the budget for the next fiscal year.”

Obermier’s comments came as part of his committee reports during this week’s regular meeting.

“Also, it’s that time of year again – time to arrange for the mowing of our abandoned cemeteries,” Obermier said, noting York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin had reminded him of the task as Bulgrin had that responsibility in the past when he was a county commissioner.

Obermier explained to the new county board members how the county is responsible for two historic cemeteries because they were declared abandoned (not affiliated with a district or a church or a responsible party). “One is on the edge of the county line, along the interstate, and the other is up by Arborville. We have people who have routinely taken care of these each year, we will reach out to them and see if they are interested in doing it again this year.”

Obermier also noted the county needs someone to mow the Aging Services property this year, as the person who had been doing it would no longer be engaged.

Obermier noted some conditional use permits will soon be coming to the board for its consideration and the county’s planning/zoning committee will be holding a work meeting on April 27 as they work on regulations to bring forward for the commissioners’ consideration. Obermier said this meeting will be held at the convention center at 6 p.m., but this would be a work meeting rather than a public input hearing.