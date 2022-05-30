Commissioners to continue conversation about ARPA bonuses for employees

YORK – With more than $2 million to be received by the county in American Recovery Plan Act funds from the federal government, conversations have started as to how the money should be spent.

Two weeks ago, Commissioner Jack Sikes asked the board to consider giving each county employee a $4,000 bonus for working during the pandemic. This would be for employees only – no officials (as the law prohibits them from receiving it) or those who weren’t working for the county during the height of the COVID situation.

There are stipulations as to how the county can spend these federal COVID relief dollars and those are being explored as well, as to what projects or expenditures would qualify.

Sikes asked for two weeks of consideration, so all the county board members could read resolutions from other counties that have paid the bonuses – before a vote is taken.

The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday, May 31, as a discussion and action item.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• Carrie Rodriguez, chief probation officer in District 5, will make her annual budget request and provide an update on probation activities.

• An interlocal agreement pertaining to the problem solving court will be presented.

• The commissioners will talk further about accepting a donated police vehicle from the City of York, to be used by the public transportation program.

• A draw-down will be considered from the owner occupied housing rehabilitation program.

• The assessor will present tax roll corrections.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting in person, at 8:30 a.m., in the county board’s meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse or to watch/listen online via Zoom and on the county’s Facebook page.

