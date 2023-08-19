YORK – Tuesday, Aug. 22, the York County Commissioners will continue their review of the preliminary county budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

This comes after hours spent two weeks ago, with the entire board, to talk about each and every fund and in some cases line items.

At the point they ended two weeks ago, they still needed to eliminate about $450,000 in order to meet lid requirements, but they also talked about revisiting the ability to add an additional 1% budget authority.

As part of the Tuesday meeting, they will be discussing and acting on wages for county department heads, the highway superintendent, weed supervisor, 911 communications director, Area on Aging/Transportation Director, maintenance supervision, veterans service officer and the director of the York County Visitors Bureau, as well as setting salaries for the deputy county officials. They were scheduled to set these two weeks ago, but tabled them as budget work continued.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

They will hold a public hearing regarding a zoning permit application filed by Steve Wright for an exception to the allowance of one dwelling per quarter.

They will also hold a public hearing on a similar permit application filed by Eric Montgomery for the same purpose.

They will consider the reappointments of Dale Radcliff, Willard Peterson, Fran Reinert and Becky Green to the York Aging board.

Preliminary levies will be set for political subdivisions within the county.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will start at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room, located on the main floor of the courthouse, next to the clerk’s office.

They can also watch online at https://www.facebook.com/people/York-County-Nebraska/100064511569801/?sk=videos.