Commissioners to consider visitor improvement grants for two projects

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be considering two grant applications for visitor improvement funds when they meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 3.

Visitor improvement funds are generated by local lodging taxes and grant applications first go through review by the York County Visitors Bureau Committee. That committee then makes recommendations before the York County Commissioners, who make the final decision.

The first application is from York College. Jared Stark, vice-president for advancement, will speak with the board about the need for funds for new signage during the transition from York College to York University. That transition will take place this summer.

The second application is from the York County Sports Authority. Brian Tonniges will speak with the commissioners about the need for funds in order to upgrade restrooms at the sports complex.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The board will hear from C.J. Johnson, regional administrator for Region V Systems, as he makes his quarterly report.

• Kevin Graves will address the board about haul routes and zoning.

• The commissioners will discuss and act on a Four Corners Health Department grant application request.

• Bids will be opened for the purchase of a Skid-Steer.

• The board will be asked to authorize the chairman to sign easement deeds for a bridge project on Road O.

• The purchase of a vehicle will be considered.

• Two more projects will be up for approval in the county’s owner-occupied rehabilitation project.

• The commissioners will talk about video presentations at their meetings.

• More discussion will be held about county employees’ wages.

• The board members will make their quarterly jail visit.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse.

The meeting can also be watched/listened to via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88450594574.

