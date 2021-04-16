Commissioners to consider declaring York County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

YORK – Dozens of counties and now the state have been declared Second Amendment Sanctuaries. Next Tuesday, the commissioners will consider doing the same for York County.

This week, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he signed a proclamation designating the state as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. His office explained “the proclamation is symbolic and reaffirms Nebraska’s support for the right to bear arms.”

“The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” the governor’s proclamation says. “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”

The proclamation says further, “Article 1-1 of the Nebraska State Constitution guarantees ‘the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful purposes’ and states that this right ‘shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof.’”

And it adds, “Nebraska will continue to take any necessary step to defend our right to keep and bear arms.”