Commissioners to consider declaring York County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

YORK – Dozens of counties and now the state have been declared Second Amendment Sanctuaries. Next Tuesday, the commissioners will consider doing the same for York County.
This week, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he signed a proclamation designating the state as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. His office explained “the proclamation is symbolic and reaffirms Nebraska’s support for the right to bear arms.”
“The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” the governor’s proclamation says. “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”
The proclamation says further, “Article 1-1 of the Nebraska State Constitution guarantees ‘the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful purposes’ and states that this right ‘shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof.’”
And it adds, “Nebraska will continue to take any necessary step to defend our right to keep and bear arms.”
More than 50 Nebraska counties have already passed resolutions of support for the Second Amendment in declaring themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties.
During a recent meeting of the county board, several commissioners said they had already been contacted by a few constituents who expressed interest in York County having such a declaration. The commissioners, at that time, said they were discussing the matter with York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka with the intention to have this public discussion at the April 20 meeting.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The commissioners will meet with York County resident, John Bachelor, to discuss further access issues regarding his property.
• The county board members will be creating a fund called the COVID American Rescue Plan in which $2,652,958 in federal dollars will be deposited when received. There will be restrictions as to how these funds can be used and there will be conversation now and into the future as to what the best uses will be.
• Contracts for mowing the Cashler and Union Cemeteries will be discussed. These pioneer cemeteries were declared abandoned many years ago, which made the county responsible for their upkeep.
• The annual opening of gravel bids will take place.
• A discussion will be held regarding the somewhat controversial topic of the designation of the Kansas/Nebraska Heritage Protection Area.
• Tax roll corrections will be presented by York County Assessor Ann Charlton.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting in person, in the commissioners’ chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse. They can also watch/listen at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81172997801 via Zoom. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.