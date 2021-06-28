Commissioners to again consider 30x30 resolution

YORK – The York County Commissioners will again consider the passage of a resolution which declares they officially oppose President Joe Biden’s 30x30 executive order which some have called a plan for a federal land grab.

Governor Pete Ricketts has been actively traveling around the state, holding town hall meetings, talking about his concerns over lack of information from the administration as to how they intend to place 30 percent the nation’s land and water into federal conservation status.

Governor Ricketts was in York last week, to discuss the matter. There were a number of York County Commissioners in attendance, during which the governor encouraged county boards to pass this resolution.

It is estimated that more than 30 counties have now passed this resolution.

The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, was not put up for a vote during the last county board meeting, because some of the county commissioners said they wanted to do more research into what is included in the 30x30 order, before taking a stand.

It is included in Tuesday’s agenda, as an action item.

Also scheduled for Tuesday’s regular meeting of the York County Commissioners:

