Commissioners talk storm damage

York County Commissioners

YORK – This week, the York County Commissioners touched on a few issues that have arisen since the hail storm/tornado situation in York County which happened two weeks ago.

“I know we can’t stop what happened with nature, but I have a concern,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “There are areas, like on Road B, where we have some pivots in the right-of-way. With one, the end gun is on the road. The roads department put barricades around it and all. And I know we have to wait on adjusters and all, but with where some of them are – I guess I’m concerned about the liability. Where does the liability lie if someone would hit one of those systems?”

Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said insurance adjusters had been out to look at county-owned property – noting there was certainly damage as was seen throughout the county. He also said about 16 county-owned vehicles sustained some sort of damage.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin noted the vast amount of damage, including giant grain bins lying in the middle of fields. “It doesn’t look great out there, but fortunately, everyone is alright.”

