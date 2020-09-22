Commissioners talk rock, roads and signs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK – The York County Commissioners talked rock, roads and signs during their regular meeting Tuesday.

York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said he met with Harvey Keim, county highway superintendent, this week – during which they talked about the county’s “rock situation. We’ve been using 1 1/2-inch rock on the roads and we are now going to try going to ¾ of an inch as we’ve heard some concerns about the larger rocks. We are going to try the smaller rock and see if it is as good as the larger size. My question is if we run out of ¾ inch, do you want to go back to the larger?”

“I know there were some comments about it,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “You know, the roads where he used that larger rock in the past, they are good roads now.”

“It just took a while for it to get worked in,” added Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“Let’s go with this other size for a while and see how long it lasts,” Bamesberger said.

“I’d just say use it appropriately,” Bulgrin added.

“And one thing people don’t understand is we have been cut off gravel (due to supply issues and high demand) for a while now,” Obermier noted.