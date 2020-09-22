Commissioners talk rock, roads and signs

YORK – The York County Commissioners talked rock, roads and signs during their regular meeting Tuesday.
York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said he met with Harvey Keim, county highway superintendent, this week – during which they talked about the county’s “rock situation. We’ve been using 1 1/2-inch rock on the roads and we are now going to try going to ¾ of an inch as we’ve heard some concerns about the larger rocks. We are going to try the smaller rock and see if it is as good as the larger size. My question is if we run out of ¾ inch, do you want to go back to the larger?”
“I know there were some comments about it,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “You know, the roads where he used that larger rock in the past, they are good roads now.”
“It just took a while for it to get worked in,” added Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“Let’s go with this other size for a while and see how long it lasts,” Bamesberger said.
“I’d just say use it appropriately,” Bulgrin added.
“And one thing people don’t understand is we have been cut off gravel (due to supply issues and high demand) for a while now,” Obermier noted.
“Also regarding the road department, we’ve had some requests for 911 signs (with addresses on them) to be placed at a few bin sites,” Bamesberger said. “Didn’t we say, way back when, that if someone wanted signs placed at locations where there wasn’t a residence, that we’d do it upon request? Do we want to stay with doing them upon request rather than survey the whole country (to do all the bin sites that exist)? Only a few people have requested the 911 address signs for these types of locations. We have the signs. We are a little short on posts right now, but more are coming.”
“I like this approach, by request, as we don’t want to waste them where people don’t want them,” Obermier said.
That was in reference back to when the county installed those address signs at all the residences in the county. In some situations, property owners took the signs down and put them in the ditches, because they didn’t want them near their properties.
“Yes, I’d say stay with doing it upon request,” Bulgrin said.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Obermier said he wanted to comment the York City Council for their decision to allow a special use permit for McLean Beef to operate a livestock harvesting facility/retail meat store at the interchange. “We are a Livestock Friendly County and I’m glad they made that decision, to promote local meat and local agriculturally based business.”
