Commissioners talk roads

YORK – The county board members will likely be looking at spending some of the county’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds toward purchasing magnets to put on the motorgraders.

While talking about the county’s roads Tuesday morning, York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he had been contacted by constituents who suggested the county pursue this purchase and project.

The magnets would be fastened to motorgraders and would collect metal debris left on the roadways – thereby ridding them from nails, screws and other hazardous items.

Bulgrin also noted that with so much hail damage this summer – followed by so much demolition and repair work on roofs, siding, etc., that requires materials being hauled away – there is likely more debris on the roads right now than even usual.

York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said a request was made for this type of work in the northeast corner of the county and a county road worker pulled a trailer with a magnet across the roads there. Keim said the magnet picked up a surprising amount of items, “more than we even thought there would be.”

Bulgrin said he would like to see some monetary figures as to what it would cost to put these large magnets on all the county’s motorgraders, which Keim said he would find.

Also during the commissioners’ roads discussion, during their regular meeting, Keim was accompanied by Greg Heine who is the county’s general operations foreman.

Keim said the department is still hauling gravel and rock and working to get ready for winter.

The commissioners asked about the status of the county’s road department shop in Benedict – which is a new building. Keim said the shop has gas and the electricity is trenched in – he said a state electrician will have to give the all-clear in that arena. He also noted a fuel tank has arrived and needs to be installed. He also said roads workers have been working on the framing of the office – when they are having slow days.

Commissioner Randy Obermier asked how the county’s one- and six-year road projects are coming along. Keim said they are about half-done, noting “things have moved a little slower because we’ve had new people who are still learning. But we continue to do what we can.”

He also noted the crews are back to five 8-hour days a week. During the summer, they are on a 4-day, 10 hour schedule.