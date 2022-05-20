Commissioners talk about EDF project, stress landowners need more answers

YORK – While they had no agenda items pertaining to the EDF solar project by McCool, the topic came up several times during the York County Commissioners’ meeting this week.

During the public forum portion of the meeting, Jim Johnson from the Hays Precinct said he had concerns about taking farmland out of production and how a 2,500-acre solar field could change the ambience of that area of rural Nebraska.

Kelli Real, also of that area of the county, thanked the county commissioners who attended last week’s EDF town hall meeting.

“I guess, from that meeting, two things stood out for me,” Real said. “They said 25% of their project were retained which was must lower than what we were told earlier and the most honest statement they made all night was that there’s a lot they don’t know (about environmental impacts) and they are learning along the way – does York County want to be part of the experiment?”

“I attended the meeting and I want to commend Commissioner Grotz for making a comment that night, saying EDF needed to give a man an answer to his question,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I listened to those guys from EDF longer than I wanted to, but the people there weren’t getting the answers they wanted. What really bothered me was when they were asked where their parent company was located. The answer is France, which is fine, but I’ve been taught to shop at home. I know it’s not our job to judge if they are here or not, we only do the zoning, but I think the people have spoken. I’m not sure I understand what they are trying to push on the York County people.”

“I was told, just on the street, that a lot of the people who signed off on easements don’t even live in Nebraska,” added Commissioner Jack Sikes.

“Yes, I attended the meeting,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “There were a lot of questions for them. There were a few answers. I don’t know that all the people’s questions were answered.”

Commissioner Randy Obermier said a zoning meeting regarding solar fields will soon be scheduled before the county’s planning commission – which means it will come before the county board shortly after that.

