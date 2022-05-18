Commissioners start discussion on premium pay for county employees who worked during pandemic

YORK – York County has already received half of its $2.6 million allocation from the federal government – American Rescue Plan Act funds – and a discussion has started about giving some of that money, as premium pay, to the county employees who worked during the height of the pandemic.

“I brought this up before and it wasn’t placed on the agenda, so I brought it up again for today’s agenda,” Commissioner Jack Sikes said to the rest of the board during this week’s regular meeting. “This has already been approved in Seward and Hamilton Counties, and I’ve brought forward information from what both counties have done.”

He handed out a resolution that was passed by the Seward County Commissioners and newspaper articles about the action taken in Hamilton County.

“This would be premium pay from the ARPA funds, of which we’ve already received half, so the money is there,” Sikes continued. “I think it’s time we look at doing this for our employees. In past conversations, I’ve suggested a figure of $4,000 each.”

Sikes read some of the stipulations put forth by Hamilton County, which included that workers would have had to have been employed during the timespan of March, 2020 to June, 2021, during what they called the “critical time;” that the workers must be in good standing at this time; that they did indeed work during that “critical time;” and that they played a vital role in keeping the county’s operations moving.

“All our employees are considered essential, in my book,” Sikes said. “So all the employees, with the exception of the county officials, are eligible.”

County officials are not considered eligible for this type of premium pay, due to ARPA requirements.

“And the Hamilton County Attorney researched this, along with the amounts,” Sikes said.

“I know this is on the agenda, to discuss and act, but I don’t think we want to act until you all have a chance to look at this material, read this information and think about it,” Sikes told his fellow commissioners. “If these people worked during that time, they were placed in a medical situation. And they are all essential. I suppose we would have to have our HR go back and look to make sure all of them worked normal hours during that time. And if you don’t feel they are all essential, then we need to look at our hiring process. I want to give this to you – you evaluate this and we will bring it back to the board at our next meeting, to take action.

“And, I’m looking at what the Hamilton County Attorney researched and came up with, since we don’t have a county attorney we can talk to,” Sikes said further. “So I’m looking at what their county attorney did.”

“I support this,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “We need to do something. All the counties around us are doing something. We need to compensate our workers for what they’ve done.”

“And again, this is not money directly from York County taxpayers. Yes, we are all taxpayers and these are federal tax dollars we are talking about,” Sikes said. “But remember back when we all got $1,400 in the mail and I’m pretty sure no one here sent those checks back – well, I don’t see this as being any different.”

The board voted in favor of tabling the matter until the next meeting and taking action in two weeks.

