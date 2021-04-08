Commissioners sign contract in preparation for redistricting

YORK – The York County Commissioners have signed a contract with a company to assist with redistricting details on the county’s GIS system later this year.
All of the counties in the state are doing this right now – as the figures from the 2020 Census will become available this year.
Redistricting is the process of drawing new congressional and state legislative district boundaries. Upon the completion of the 2020 census and the publishing of the findings, Nebraska will draft and enact new district maps.
Nebraska's three United States representatives and 49 state legislators are all elected from political divisions called districts. District lines are redrawn every 10 years following completion of the United States census. Federal law stipulates that districts must have nearly equal populations and must not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.
The county commissioners and clerk looked at contracts with a number of companies and decided to go with G-Works, which already has done work for the county.
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin noted that 20-some counties have already signed on with G-Works, for a number of different packages.
“They will help us through the whole process, regarding the legislative districts,” Bulgrin said during the county board’s regular meeting this week.
The county will pay the company $6,850, with half of the funds to be paid up front.
In other business:
• The county board went into executive session to discuss personnel issues pertaining to the public defender’s office.
• York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim gave an update regarding ongoing bridge work in the county. He said crews were in the process of pouring a bridge on Road U; a bridge on Road E had already been poured; and the repair on a bridge on Road 17 was completed with the opening of that bridge expected to happen this week. He also said county crews are in the process of blading roads, as well as hauling gravel and rock.
• The commissioners approved a new policy for the county’s aging services and public transportation department, which will allow for more out-of-town trips in order to accommodate the elderly and handicapped who need rides for specialty doctor visits and accommodations for other needs.
• Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier reminded the board members that NACO (the Nebraska Association of County Officials) will soon be holding budget workshops at two locations in the state. He noted anyone can attend, they just need to be registered. The board members said they felt this was a good learning opportunity and a worthwhile refresher before moving into the budget preparation cycle.
• Obermier said he spoke with the company that will be assisting the county with the budget process and a timeline is being created. The process will again start in the summer – with final approval to be scheduled for the first week in September.
• The commissioners discussed the progress of LB 408 – which, if passed, would restrict local government entities to 3% taxing growth in a year. If passed, the 3% lid could only be overridden by a vote of the people, in that taxing area. Bulgrin said the bill has received priority designation and some amendments have been filed.
“If it did pass, it wouldn’t affect us much,” Bulgrin said, “because we never grow our taxing amount by that much in a year anyway.”
Obermier said his issue with the bill was that “they’d be putting a restriction on us when we and other counties haven’t been bad, we haven’t grown taxation by that much and we’ve been conservative.”
They will continue to watch the progression of this bill and possibly address their issues (if it moves forward) with District 24 Senator Mark Kolterman.