Commissioners sign contract in preparation for redistricting

The county will pay the company $6,850, with half of the funds to be paid up front.

In other business:

• The county board went into executive session to discuss personnel issues pertaining to the public defender’s office.

• York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim gave an update regarding ongoing bridge work in the county. He said crews were in the process of pouring a bridge on Road U; a bridge on Road E had already been poured; and the repair on a bridge on Road 17 was completed with the opening of that bridge expected to happen this week. He also said county crews are in the process of blading roads, as well as hauling gravel and rock.

• The commissioners approved a new policy for the county’s aging services and public transportation department, which will allow for more out-of-town trips in order to accommodate the elderly and handicapped who need rides for specialty doctor visits and accommodations for other needs.