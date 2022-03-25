Commissioners send letter against LB 921 which would change felony sentences to be served in jails

YORK – The York County Commissioners have taken a formal stand against LB 921, which is currently being proposed before the legislature, and they have sent an official letter to District 24 Senator Mark Kolterman stating their opinion as a board.

LB 921 would require that all sentences for Class 3, Class 3A or Class 4 felonies would be served in county jails instead of prisons.

Senator Steve Lathrop introduced the bill, for which the statement of intent says is “to prioritize state prison beds for the most serious criminal offenders.”

A few weeks ago, York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka voiced his concerns about the bill before the commissioners and asked if they would send the same sentiments to Sen. Kolterman.

Sheriff Vrbka said the state sheriff’s association was in opposition as well.

“This bill would reclassify felony sentences. Our concern is that inmates, convicted felons, could be in county jails for years and years. I, along with other sheriffs, am very concerned about the burden that could put on counties, as many people would be in jail instead of the penitentiary.”

Right now, felony sentences are served in prison settings. County jails are used for sentences under one year, for misdemeanor consequences, to hold people through the court process until they make bail and to provide immediate custody upon arrests.

Class 3 felonies carry a possible maximum prison sentence of four years in prison; Class 3A felonies carry a possible maximum prison sentence of three years in prison; and Class 4 felonies carry a possible maximum prison sentence of two years in prison. If LB 921 would become law, those two-, three- and four-year sentences would be served in small county jails instead of the state’s penal institutions.

The costs of housing jail inmates are substantial, even before food, medication, medical bills, dental bills, etc. And county jails aren’t equipped for long-term services such as drug and psychiatric treatment, Sheriff Vrbka pointed out.

Then add to that the issue of at-limit capacity which York County and many other Nebraska county jails are dealing with right now. For months now, the county has consistently paid other counties to house inmates when the jail here is full.

“We have been at full capacity for some time,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “If this bill would pass, I can only imagine how much that could impact our jail.”

Sheriff Vrbka and Seward County Sheriff Vance traveled to the Unicameral this past week, to speak in person with Senator Kolterman about their concerns.

This week, the York County Commissioners submitted an official letter of concern to Sen. Kolterman as well.

The commissioners’ statement says, “We would like to voice our opposition to LB 921, which would allow for the housing of state inmates in county correctional facilities. This proposal, as introduced, would result in a major shift of state responsibility onto local taxpayers. To put in perspective, in York County, the cost of meals for an inmate is $5.43 per day, totaling $79,000 over a four-year period. Just this week alone the county board authorized over $8,000 in medical and dental expenses for York County inmates being housed in York and surrounding counties. With no clarification as to who would be responsible for the cost of housing the state’s inmates, LB 921 would most certainly result in a property tax increase. This, along with the difficulty of hiring and maintaining a workforce, would be very problematic for our constituency in York County.”

Sheriff Vrbka said Sen. Kolterman appreciated the conversation, agreed with Vrbka’s and Vance’s statements, and welcomed the written statement from the county commissioners, as he too is against the bill.

