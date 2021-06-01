Commissioners say yes to permit for asphalt plant near Henderson

YORK – The York County Commissioners, in a 4-1 vote on Tuesday morning, said yes to a conditional use permit for a temporary asphalt plant in the area southeast of Henderson which will support overlay work planned throughout the county from late August to the end of October.

York County Zoning Administrator Benjamin Dennis said the plant would be located in the northwest corner of the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road D (about four miles west of Lushton and about four miles south of Henderson).

Dennis reminded the county board members how they earlier approved a contract with Western Engineering Company to do overlay work in different areas of the county.

Western Engineering is the company that applied for this conditional use permit.

“The county will be having that work done on Road B to Lushton, some work on Blackburn Avenue on the edge of York and also work on Road S between Roads 4 and 6,” Dennis said.

Dennis said letters of notice were sent to all the required parties (nearby landowners) and it was published that public hearings would be held in the matter.

“The site will be restored when the projects are done, they say they are hoping to be all done in October,” Dennis said further.