Commissioners say yes to permit for asphalt plant near Henderson

YORK – The York County Commissioners, in a 4-1 vote on Tuesday morning, said yes to a conditional use permit for a temporary asphalt plant in the area southeast of Henderson which will support overlay work planned throughout the county from late August to the end of October.
York County Zoning Administrator Benjamin Dennis said the plant would be located in the northwest corner of the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road D (about four miles west of Lushton and about four miles south of Henderson).
Dennis reminded the county board members how they earlier approved a contract with Western Engineering Company to do overlay work in different areas of the county.
Western Engineering is the company that applied for this conditional use permit.
“The county will be having that work done on Road B to Lushton, some work on Blackburn Avenue on the edge of York and also work on Road S between Roads 4 and 6,” Dennis said.
Dennis said letters of notice were sent to all the required parties (nearby landowners) and it was published that public hearings would be held in the matter.
“The site will be restored when the projects are done, they say they are hoping to be all done in October,” Dennis said further.
He was asked by the board who would police the situation, in order to make sure the conditions of the special permit would be followed.
“If they don’t follow the conditions, then it’s up to the zoning administrator to enforce those,” Dennis said. “The board approved a contract with these folks and I don’t believe that would be an issue. Mr. Keim (Harvey, highway superintendent) said this plant is necessary and recommends the board approve it.”
Dennis also noted that no one from the general public attended the public hearing before the planning commission, when that body recommended its approval.
“And I only received one phone call about this, from a nearby landowner, who only was wondering about the location,” Dennis said. “He didn’t oppose this.”
“How was this site selected?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.
A representative of Western said it was determined to be a preferred site because of its proximity to the majority of the road project locations.
“This site is fairly close to some residents,” Grotz said. “Would there be any implications for them? What could they expect?”
The company’s representative said there might be a slight increase in traffic and noise and they would take measures to keep down the dust. He also noted that new techniques allow for less smell today.
“Smell is not nearly an issue as it was in years past,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said he had one call from a landowner asking about traffic and field access, as the timeframe would encompass harvest.
“I would personal be upset if it was going in across the road from me,” Grotz offered.
“All affected landowners in a certain radius were sent letters, correct?” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier asked Dennis.
Dennis said yes, that was the case. “There is a lot of properties and they were all sent notice.”
“How long do you anticipate the plant being in operation?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
Dennis said it would be during the timeframe of the road projects – once the work would be done, the temporary plant would go away.
“I think they said the timeframe would be about 45 days,” Bamesberger responded.
“Yes, until the end of October,” Keim offered.
“So it won’t be in operation forever,” Bulgrin noted. “And it won’t be put up until closer to the project timeline.”
“We want our roads to be taken care of, I think this is something we need to have happen,” Obermier added.
All the commissioners, with the exception of Grotz, voted in favor of the conditional use permit.