Commissioners say good-bye to outgoing members

YORK – The York County Commissioners had their last regular meeting for the year of 2022 – and in doing so, there were farewells and expressions of gratitude given to outgoing members, Bill Bamesberger and Kurt Bulgrin.

After serving three terms, Bamesberger decided not to run again this year.

Bulgrin was elected to the position of county assessor – a job he will be assuming next week. Because of becoming assessor, he can no longer serve as county commissioner.

During this week’s meeting, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier explained that all the newly elected (and reelected) county officials will take the oath of office on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 8:30 a.m.

As part of protocol, the board voted to recognize that all the county officials meet the requirements and qualifications to serve. These positions would be for commissioners, assessor, treasurer, clerk, clerk of the district court, county attorney, county sheriff, surveyor and public defender.

“At this point in time, we have two commissioners having their last meeting,” Obermier said.

He noted that Bulgrin was not present at this meeting, as he was out of state due to family holiday commitments.

“But Commissioner Bamesberger is here and I want to recognize him for serving this county for 12 years,” Obermier said. “He was here when I came on the board – at that time, he was the chairman. It’s my method to watch and learn and I did just that, by watching and listening to Bill. I have learned a lot from him.

“If anyone says these people were on this board for the money, they couldn’t be further from the truth because there is a lot that goes into this service that is not compensated,” Obermier said. “It’s a dedication that has nothing to do with pay. Bill has demonstrated that dedication.”

Obermier presented Bamesberger with “a key to the county.”

“It has been a privilege to serve York County, especially by representing District 3,” Bamesberger said. “I will so miss a lot of people, I’ve met so many and can say I have made many great friends and met many great colleagues. It has been a privilege to work on 10-11 budgets. It’s just been a great experience, working in county government.

“And it’s been a privilege working with all of you,” Bamesberger said to the crowd which included some of the county employees. “I wish you the best. There are a lot of challenges coming up. I will be watching the paper to see how things are going. I will miss this, but my wife will be happy.”

Bamesberger spent more than 20 years working as the Henderson City Clerk. “I quit that position in 2000 and at that time, my wife said if I ever got involved in government operations again, she’d leave me,” he said chuckling. “So I left it alone, stayed quiet for about 10 years, and then I ran for county board. And she’s still with me.”

The group gave Bamesberger a round of applause and a small reception was held in his honor following Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Taking the oath of office next week, and ultimately Bamesberger’s seat, will be Stan Boehr of Henderson who was elected for that position.

Once Bulgrin’s commissioner seat is officially vacated, the county board will take applications from interested persons in District 2. A public interview process will take place and a panel consisting of the county attorney, county treasurer and county clerk will choose the new county board member.