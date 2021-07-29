Commissioners say $250K was spent on outside legal defense in last year

YORK – As the York County Commissioners continue to work toward formulating the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, it was mentioned this week (during their regular meeting) that $250,000 was spent on outside legal defense counsel over the course of the last fiscal year.

That’s on top of the $206,000 budget for the public defender’s office, Commissioner Randy Obermier pointed out.

Outside defense counsel is required when there is a conflict of interest that prevents the public defender’s office from representing an indigent defendant. One source of conflict of interest, as an example, could be that the public defender is already representing a co-defendant. That’s just one of many sources.

Looking back on past years, it appears the 2020-21 total of $250,000 for court-appointed counsel from the outside is the most spent (in a fiscal year) for this purpose in the county’s history.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting of the county board:

• As the board of equalization, the board approved an application seeking motor vehicle tax exemption for a bus owned by the Nebraska Lutheran High School.