YORK – During this past week’s committee reports provided by the members of the York County Board, the passing of former county board member, Tom Shellington, was recognized.

Shellington died Feb. 13, at the age of 87.

Shellington was elected as the commissioner for District 4 in 2010 and he took the oath of office in January of 2011. He served four years and did not seek reelection in the 2014 election cycle. Shellington’s last meeting as a commissioner was in January of 2015.

Shellington’s seat was then filled by Randy Obermier who has served as the representative of that district ever since.

It was Obermier who mentioned Shellington’s death and recognized his service to the county.

Also during committee reports:

• Commissioner Daniel Grotz, board liaison with the roads department, mentioned that damaged items from last summer’s hail storm are still lying in the county’s right-of-way areas (ditches). “We might need to have a reminder to those with damaged equipment that it can’t remain in public right-of-way and they are encouraged to get that cleaned up.”

• Grotz also mentioned the technology committee has been meeting on a number of issues, “with a lot of decisions to make” regarding services such as IT, website and more.

• Grotz also brought up the fact that the county still has to decide how to spend its allotted ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. “We need a plan for spending by 2024. It’s pretty wide open on what we can spend it on, but we need to brainstorm as far as what we want to do.” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier agreed, noting that soon the county will again be in the budget-planning process for the next fiscal year and those conversations will need to be held. “We need to use those funds in the best interest of the county,” Obermier said.

• Obermier noted it was his understanding someone would be attending their next meeting to speak in opposition to carbon capture pipelines. No further information was provided, including the name of the person in opposition.

• Obermier also mentioned that four of the five commissioners attended the planning and zoning meeting the night before. “Chance meetings are OK, but it is recommended that we don’t sit as a group and we certainly don’t discuss anything” due to the open meetings law. “We just need to be aware of our situation when times like that arise.”